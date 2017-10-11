Edition:
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (1638.HK)

1638.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-1.86%)
Prev Close
HK$5.38
Open
HK$5.38
Day's High
HK$5.39
Day's Low
HK$5.20
Volume
14,522,000
Avg. Vol
38,845,546
52-wk High
HK$6.91
52-wk Low
HK$2.10

About

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property development businesses. The Company operates through five segments. Property Development segment is engaged in the development of residential and commercial properties for sales. Its properties include Shenzhen Woodland... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$37,252.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,989.08
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 1638.HK

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings updates on total contracted sales for September ​

* ‍Group recorded total contracted sales of about RMB3,211 million in September ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings announces issue of additional senior notes

* Entered into subscription agreements with certain subscribers for additional issue of notes

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings appoints Mai Fan as CEO

* Mai Fan has been appointed as chief executive officer of company in place of Zheng Yi with effect from 19 September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kaisa Group announces deal to buy 21.25 pct interest in Guangdong Mingjia Lianhe Mobile Technology

* Shenzhen Yihao Cangjiasu Network, Zhou Jianlin enters deal to buy about 21.25 percent interest in Guangdong Mingjia Lianhe Mobile Technology for RMB1.76 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings updates on total contracted sales for August, 2017

* Group recorded total contracted sales of about RMB2,357 million in August, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kaisa Group's HY profit RMB1.80 bln, down 28.5 pct

* ‍Total revenue for six months ended 30 june 2017 increased by 71.8% to approximately rmb8,586.8 million​

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Kaisa Group updates on July month total contracted sales

* Recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB2,157 million in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Nam Tai Property announces share purchase by Kaisa Group

* Nam Tai Property Inc announces share purchase by Kaisa Group

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings reports about 17.7 pct stake in Nam Tai Property

* Kaisa Group Holdings Limited reports about 17.7 percent stake in Nam Tai Property Inc as on July 11, 2017 - SEC filing

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Kaisa Group announces acquisition of 17.7% of Nam Tai Property

* Aggregate consideration for target shares is US$110.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Jul 2017
