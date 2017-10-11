BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings updates on total contracted sales for September ​ * ‍Group recorded total contracted sales of about RMB3,211 million in September ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings announces issue of additional senior notes * Entered into subscription agreements with certain subscribers for additional issue of notes

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings appoints Mai Fan as CEO * Mai Fan has been appointed as chief executive officer of company in place of Zheng Yi with effect from 19 September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kaisa Group announces deal to buy 21.25 pct interest in Guangdong Mingjia Lianhe Mobile Technology * Shenzhen Yihao Cangjiasu Network, Zhou Jianlin enters deal to buy about 21.25 percent interest in Guangdong Mingjia Lianhe Mobile Technology for RMB1.76 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings updates on total contracted sales for August, 2017 * Group recorded total contracted sales of about RMB2,357 million in August, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Kaisa Group's HY profit RMB1.80 bln, down 28.5 pct * ‍Total revenue for six months ended 30 june 2017 increased by 71.8% to approximately rmb8,586.8 million​

BRIEF-Kaisa Group updates on July month total contracted sales * Recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB2,157 million in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Nam Tai Property announces share purchase by Kaisa Group * Nam Tai Property Inc announces share purchase by Kaisa Group

BRIEF-Kaisa Group Holdings reports about 17.7 pct stake in Nam Tai Property * Kaisa Group Holdings Limited reports about 17.7 percent stake in Nam Tai Property Inc as on July 11, 2017 - SEC filing