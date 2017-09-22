HONG KONG, Sept 14 (IFR) - Postal Savings Bank of China , rated A2/A/A+, will meet investors in Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris and London starting tomorrow for a planned Rmb50bn (US$7.6bn) US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares offering.

HONG KONG, Aug 30 State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China, the country's biggest lender by branches, said it was planning a Shanghai listing, seeking to raise around $785 million.