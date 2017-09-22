Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd (1658.HK)
1658.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
HK$4.63
Open
HK$4.60
Day's High
HK$4.62
Day's Low
HK$4.55
Volume
10,220,038
Avg. Vol
11,092,723
52-wk High
HK$5.18
52-wk Low
HK$4.11
About
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. is involved in the provision of banking and related financial services in China. The Bank mainly operates in personal banking, corporate banking and treasury business. Personal banking business provides a wide range of products and services to individual customers, including Renminbi and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$659,886.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|81,393.07
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|1.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Postal Savings Bank Of China announces proposed issue of $7.25 bln perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed issuance of u.s.$7.25 billion, 4.50% non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares
Postal Savings Bank of China to meet investors for US dollar AT1 securities
HONG KONG, Sept 14 (IFR) - Postal Savings Bank of China , rated A2/A/A+, will meet investors in Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris and London starting tomorrow for a planned Rmb50bn (US$7.6bn) US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital non-cumulative perpetual offshore preference shares offering.
China's postal bank plans Shanghai listing, seeks to raise $785 mln
HONG KONG, Aug 30 State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China, the country's biggest lender by branches, said it was planning a Shanghai listing, seeking to raise around $785 million.
BRIEF-Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology signs purchase contract worth 8.9 mln yuan
July 11Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
BRIEF-Postal Savings Bank of China qtrly net profit RMB13.79 bln
* Qtrly operating income rmb 52,450 million versus rmb 47,514 million