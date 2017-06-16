Wisdom Sports Group (1661.HK)
1661.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-2.56%)
Prev Close
HK$1.17
Open
HK$1.17
Day's High
HK$1.17
Day's Low
HK$1.13
Volume
1,991,000
Avg. Vol
3,510,183
52-wk High
HK$2.75
52-wk Low
HK$0.98
About
Wisdom Sports Group is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of events services, program and branding services in the People’s Republic of China (the China). The Company operates its business through two segments. The Wisdom Events segment is engaged in the organization, management and promotion of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,911.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,592.94
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.76
Financials
BRIEF-Wisdom Sports Group appoints Shen Wei as chief financial officer
* Company's previous chief financial officer, Chu Yin Kam, shall no longer continue in his role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Wisdom Sports to repurchase 15.9 mln shares of company
* Dtermined to repurchase no less than 15.9 million shares, representing approximately 1 pct of total issued shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Wisdom Sports Group appoints Hao Bin as Executive Director
* Hao Bin has been appointed as an executive director of company with effect from 1 June 2017
BRIEF-Wisdom Sports Group updates on potential disposal of equity interest in unit
* Commencement of public tender in relation to potential disposal of 45% equity interest in a subsidiary