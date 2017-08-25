Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd (1666.HK)
1666.HK on Hong Kong Stock
10.52HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.18 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
HK$10.70
Open
HK$10.70
Day's High
HK$10.70
Day's Low
HK$10.44
Volume
852,000
Avg. Vol
2,190,156
52-wk High
HK$15.66
52-wk Low
HK$9.72
About
Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. is principally engaged in the production and distribution of Chinese medicine in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The Company’s subsidiaries include Beijing Tong Ren Tang Technologies (Tangshan) Co., Ltd, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Century Advertising Co., Limited and Beijing Tong Ren Tang Internation... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$12,743.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,280.78
|Dividend:
|0.18
|Yield (%):
|1.85
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Tong Ren Tang Technologies posts HY profit attributable of RMB415.9 mln
* Board does not recommend distribution of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Tong Ren Tang Technologies reports qtrly results
* For three months ended 31 March 2017, group recorded unaudited operating revenue of approximately RMB 1.54 billion