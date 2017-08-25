Edition:
Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co Ltd (1666.HK)

1666.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.52HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.18 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
HK$10.70
Open
HK$10.70
Day's High
HK$10.70
Day's Low
HK$10.44
Volume
852,000
Avg. Vol
2,190,156
52-wk High
HK$15.66
52-wk Low
HK$9.72

Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. is principally engaged in the production and distribution of Chinese medicine in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The Company’s subsidiaries include Beijing Tong Ren Tang Technologies (Tangshan) Co., Ltd, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Century Advertising Co., Limited and Beijing Tong Ren Tang Internation... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$12,743.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,280.78
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 1.85

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 1666.HK

BRIEF-Tong Ren Tang Technologies posts HY profit attributable of RMB415.9 mln

* Board does not recommend distribution of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tong Ren Tang Technologies reports qtrly results

* For three months ended 31 March 2017, group recorded unaudited operating revenue of approximately RMB 1.54 billion

27 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates