BRIEF-China South City Holdings posts HY contracted sales of HK$5.45 bln * ‍Recorded contracted sales of about HK$5.45 billion for first half of FY2017/18 ended 30 September 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Correction: Fitch Affirms Wuzhou at 'CCC' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 12 (Fitch) The following commentary is being republished unchanged from the original dated 12 September 2017 so that the accompanying Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form can be corrected to show that there were no bespoke criteria applied in this rating action. Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based property developer Wuzhou International Holdings Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at

Fitch Affirms Wuzhou at 'CCC' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based property developer Wuzhou International Holdings Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'CCC'. Wuzhou's senior unsecured rating and the rating of its USD300 million senior notes due 2018 have also been affirmed at 'CCC', with the Recovery Rating remaining at 'RR4'. The ratings have been affirmed as Wuzhou's contracted sales have been b

BRIEF-China South City Holdings recorded qtrly contracted sales of about HK$2.36 bln * Recorded contracted sales of approximately HK$2,362 million for Q1 of FY2017/18 ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China South City announces acquisition of land use rights in Hefei City * Major transaction acquisition of land use rights in Hefei City