Huazhang Technology Holding Ltd (1673.HK)

1673.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.04 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$4.35
Open
HK$4.32
Day's High
HK$4.40
Day's Low
HK$4.20
Volume
320,000
Avg. Vol
822,746
52-wk High
HK$5.08
52-wk Low
HK$2.09

About

Huazhang Technology Holding Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of industrial automation systems and sludge treatment products. The Company operates its business through three segments: Industrial Automation Systems and Related Projects, Sludge... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,813.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 610.24
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 0.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

