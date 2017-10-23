Huazhang Technology Holding Ltd (1673.HK)
1673.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.04 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$4.35
Open
HK$4.32
Day's High
HK$4.40
Day's Low
HK$4.20
Volume
320,000
Avg. Vol
822,746
52-wk High
HK$5.08
52-wk Low
HK$2.09
About
Huazhang Technology Holding Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of industrial automation systems and sludge treatment products. The Company operates its business through three segments: Industrial Automation Systems and Related Projects, Sludge... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,813.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|610.24
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|0.52
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.