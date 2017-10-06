Macau Legend Development Ltd (1680.HK)
1680.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.79%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
HK$1.26
HK$1.26
Open
HK$1.27
HK$1.27
Day's High
HK$1.27
HK$1.27
Day's Low
HK$1.24
HK$1.24
Volume
2,229,000
2,229,000
Avg. Vol
3,602,172
3,602,172
52-wk High
HK$1.79
HK$1.79
52-wk Low
HK$1.22
HK$1.22
About
Macau Legend Development Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of gaming services. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Gaming segment is engaged in the provision of gaming related services. The Non-gaming segment is engaged in the operation of hotel, the provision... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,022.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,267.58
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Macau Legend Development announces on confirmatory agreement with Hong Hock
* Sheng Li V Limited and Wong Frank entered into confirmatory agreement with hong hock
BRIEF-Macau Legend Development updates on postponement of board meeting
* Postponement of board meeting due to loss of electricity supply in Macau & at Macau Fisherman's Wharf caused by typhoon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: