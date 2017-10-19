BRIEF-Consun Pharmaceutical considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group * Board considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group and its subsidiaries​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Consun Pharmaceutical Group posts ‍HY profit attributable RMB184.8 million * Board declared payment of an interim dividend of HKD0.096 per share for six months ended 30 june 2017.