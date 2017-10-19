Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (1681.HK)
1681.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
7.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.61 (+9.19%)
HK$0.61 (+9.19%)
Prev Close
HK$6.64
HK$6.64
Open
HK$6.68
HK$6.68
Day's High
HK$7.25
HK$7.25
Day's Low
HK$6.62
HK$6.62
Volume
5,681,000
5,681,000
Avg. Vol
992,900
992,900
52-wk High
HK$7.25
HK$7.25
52-wk Low
HK$3.70
HK$3.70
About
Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceutical products of the Company include kidney medicines, contrast medium and others. The Company’s subsidiaries include Brilliant Reach Group Limited, Century International Develop... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,349.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|828.13
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|2.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Consun Pharmaceutical considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group
* Board considering spin-off and listing of Guangxi Yulin Pharmaceutical Group and its subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Consun Pharmaceutical Group posts HY profit attributable RMB184.8 million
* Board declared payment of an interim dividend of HKD0.096 per share for six months ended 30 june 2017.
BRIEF-Consun Pharma expects group to record significant increase in HY profit
* Expected that group would record a significant increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for HY