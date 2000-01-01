SUNeVision Holdings Ltd (1686.HK)
1686.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.50HKD
9:00am IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.27 (-3.99%)
Prev Close
HK$6.77
Open
HK$6.70
Day's High
HK$6.83
Day's Low
HK$6.43
Volume
1,692,000
Avg. Vol
1,328,604
52-wk High
HK$7.14
52-wk Low
HK$3.63
About
Sunevision Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of data center and information technology (IT) facilities management. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Data Centre and IT Facilities segment is engaged in the provision of data centre, facilities management... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|12,309.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,322.62
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|2.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.71
|16.58
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.04
|10.60
|ROE:
|--
|18.36
|14.19