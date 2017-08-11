Springland International Holdings Ltd (1700.HK)
1700.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.43HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
HK$1.45
Open
HK$1.45
Day's High
HK$1.47
Day's Low
HK$1.43
Volume
327,000
Avg. Vol
1,411,184
52-wk High
HK$1.96
52-wk Low
HK$1.11
About
Springland International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of department stores and supermarkets in Mainland China. The Company operates its business through two segments: Department Store segment and Supermarket segment.
Overall
|Beta:
|1.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,266.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,300.00
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|5.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Springland International Holdings posts HY profit attributable of RMB227 mln
* HY profit attributable RMB227 million versus RMB239 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: