Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd (1717.HK)
5.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
HK$5.20
Open
HK$5.20
Day's High
HK$5.35
Day's Low
HK$5.20
Volume
765,000
Avg. Vol
999,606
52-wk High
HK$5.76
52-wk Low
HK$2.80
About
Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of paediatric milk formula products in China. The Company is also engaged in the dairy industry in the Netherlands, including the research and development, milk collection, processing, production,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,594.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,256.06
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Ausnutria sees HY profit attributable between RMB152 mln and RMB158 mln
* It is anticipated that group will record profit attributable to shareholders in range of RMB152.0 million to RMB158.0 million for HY
BRIEF-Ausnutria Dairy Corp posts says qtrly profit attributable RMB65.0 million
* For three months ended 31 march 2017, group recorded revenue of RMB751.3 million, representing an increase of RMB174.8 million