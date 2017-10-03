Edition:
Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)

1721.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,765JPY
5:47am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-6 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
¥2,771
Open
¥2,766
Day's High
¥2,773
Day's Low
¥2,751
Volume
37,600
Avg. Vol
659,528
52-wk High
¥2,825
52-wk Low
¥1,775

About

COMSYS Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company primarily engaged in the provision of construction services for telecommunications facilities, as well as information services. Its Nippon COMSYS Corporation group is engaged in the construction of telecommunications facilities focusing on Nippon Telegraph and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥380,418.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 141.00
Dividend: 25.00
Yield (%): 1.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about 1721.T

BRIEF-Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 482,400 shares for 1.21 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Comsys Holdings buys back 553,400 shares for 1.29 bln yen in August

* Says it repurchased 553,400 shares for 1.29 billion yen in total, in August

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF- Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 421,500 shares for 999.8 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-COMSYS Holdings plans to buy up to 2.5 pct stake of shares back

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.5 percent stake of shares (2.8 million shares of common stock), for up to 5 billion yen, during the period from May 10, 2017 to March 31, 2018

09 May 2017
