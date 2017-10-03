BRIEF-Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status * Says it bought back 482,400 shares for 1.21 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

BRIEF-Comsys Holdings buys back 553,400 shares for 1.29 bln yen in August * Says it repurchased 553,400 shares for 1.29 billion yen in total, in August

BRIEF- Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status * Says it bought back 421,500 shares for 999.8 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30