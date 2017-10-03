Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)
1721.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,765JPY
5:47am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
COMSYS Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company primarily engaged in the provision of construction services for telecommunications facilities, as well as information services. Its Nippon COMSYS Corporation group is engaged in the construction of telecommunications facilities focusing on Nippon Telegraph and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥380,418.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|141.00
|Dividend:
|25.00
|Yield (%):
|1.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 482,400 shares for 1.21 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30
BRIEF-Comsys Holdings buys back 553,400 shares for 1.29 bln yen in August
* Says it repurchased 553,400 shares for 1.29 billion yen in total, in August
BRIEF- Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 421,500 shares for 999.8 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30
BRIEF-COMSYS Holdings plans to buy up to 2.5 pct stake of shares back
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.5 percent stake of shares (2.8 million shares of common stock), for up to 5 billion yen, during the period from May 10, 2017 to March 31, 2018