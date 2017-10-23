E -Commodities Holdings Ltd (1733.HK)
1733.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.80
Open
HK$0.80
Day's High
HK$0.80
Day's Low
HK$0.77
Volume
2,124,850
Avg. Vol
9,467,886
52-wk High
HK$1.62
52-wk Low
HK$0.68
About
E -Commodities Holdings Limited, formerly Winsway Enterprises Holdings Limited, is engaged in the procurement and supply of coking coal around the world, as well as the provision of services to its customers in China. These services include sourcing, transportation, storage, processing and sale of coking coal. The Company has... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,525.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,157.30
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|9.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09