CRRC Corp Ltd (1766.HK)

1766.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.17 (-2.29%)
Prev Close
HK$7.42
Open
HK$7.38
Day's High
HK$7.39
Day's Low
HK$7.22
Volume
27,429,498
Avg. Vol
19,212,609
52-wk High
HK$7.99
52-wk Low
HK$6.66

CRRC Corporation Limited, formerly CSR Corporation Limited, is a China-based company, principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of railway transportation equipment. The Company's main businesses consist of the research and development, design, manufacture, repair, distribution and leasing of railway locomotives,... (more)

Beta: 1.48
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$309,359.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 28,698.86
Dividend: 0.24
Yield (%): 3.34

Canada's Bombardier eyes options after blows to rail, aero units

MONTREAL Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc took big hits to prospects for growth in its core units this week, putting it under increased pressure to find new markets for its jets and a potential new train maker partner.

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-CRRC Corp clarifies on media report

* recently, there were media reports claiming that CRRC Corporation Limited will subscribe for shares of china Unicom A share company

17 Aug 2017
