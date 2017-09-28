Canada's Bombardier eyes options after blows to rail, aero units MONTREAL Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc took big hits to prospects for growth in its core units this week, putting it under increased pressure to find new markets for its jets and a potential new train maker partner.

Canada's Bombardier eyes options after blows to rail, aero units MONTREAL Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc took big hits to prospects for growth in its core units this week, putting it under increased pressure to find new markets for its jets and a potential new train maker partner.