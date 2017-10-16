GF Securities Co Ltd (1776.HK)
17.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.20 (-1.16%)
HK$17.20
HK$17.02
HK$17.28
HK$16.80
5,266,685
4,384,598
HK$18.56
HK$15.34
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$161,504.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,621.09
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|2.26
Financials
BRIEF-GF Securities posts Sept net profit of 465.1 mln yuan
* Says Sept net profit at 465.1 million yuan ($70.59 million)
BRIEF-GF Securities has not studied possibility to spin off Hong Kong business for listing
* Says it has not studied the possibilities to spin off its Hong Kong business for listing, clarifying media reports
BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 3rd series non-public corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan
BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 6th tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 3 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 6th tranche short-term corporate bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with term of 365 days and coupon rate of 4.85 percent
BRIEF-GF Securities' August net profit at 403.6 mln yuan
* Says August net profit at 403.6 million yuan ($61.84 million)
BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 second tranche non-public bonds worth 3 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 second tranche non-public bonds worth 3 billion yuan, with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.95 percent
BRIEF-GF Securities' H1 net profit up 6.7 pct y/y
* Says H1 net profit up 6.7 percent y/y at 4.3 billion yuan ($646.34 million)
BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 first tranche non-public bonds worth 3.5 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche non-public bonds worth 3.5 billion yuan, with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.84 percent
BRIEF-GF Securities issues 2017 short-term corporate bonds worth 2.9 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 short-term corporate bonds worth 2.9 billion yuan, with a term of 240 days, coupon rate of 4.7 percent
BRIEF-GF Securities posts net profit for July, January-July
* Says July net profit at 390.2 million yuan ($58.08 million)