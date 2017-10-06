Edition:
1.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
HK$1.13
Open
HK$1.12
Day's High
HK$1.13
Day's Low
HK$1.10
Volume
4,923,000
Avg. Vol
8,385,182
52-wk High
HK$1.37
52-wk Low
HK$0.92

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of properties. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of commercial and residential properties. The Property Investment segment is... (more)

Beta: 1.46
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,683.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,762.02
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 4.31

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says sales for September was approximately RMB1,601 million​

* For month ended 30 September 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately RMB1,601 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says August sales was RMB1,483 mln​

* ‍august sales of company and its subsidiaries was rmb1,483 million​ Source text (http://bit.ly/2gGqatM) Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings records HY revenue of RMB3,637 million, down 32.2 percent

* Hy profit and total comprehensive income attributable RMB 77.962 million versus RMB 265.984 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says sales of group for July was about RMB 702 mln

* For month ended 31 July 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately RMB 702 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says June 2017 sales were about RMB731 mln​

* ‍For month ended 30 June 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately rmb731 million​ Source text (http://bit.ly/2sLzNYt) Further company coverage:

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings proposes to conduct international offering of USD denominated senior notes

* Company proposes to conduct an international offering of usd denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fantasia announces issuance of US$350 million 5.5% senior notes due 2018

* Intends to use net proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fantasia proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes

* Proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes.

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group Co says sales of group for May was about RMB695 mln

* For month ended 31 May 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately rmb695 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says for April, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately RMB 815 million

* For month ended 30 april 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately rmb815 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2pN3iLy) Further company coverage:

05 May 2017
