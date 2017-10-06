Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd (1777.HK)
1.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.01 (-0.88%)
HK$1.13
HK$1.12
HK$1.13
HK$1.10
4,923,000
8,385,182
HK$1.37
HK$0.92
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,683.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,762.02
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|4.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says sales for September was approximately RMB1,601 million
* For month ended 30 September 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately RMB1,601 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says August sales was RMB1,483 mln
* august sales of company and its subsidiaries was rmb1,483 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2gGqatM) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings records HY revenue of RMB3,637 million, down 32.2 percent
* Hy profit and total comprehensive income attributable RMB 77.962 million versus RMB 265.984 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says sales of group for July was about RMB 702 mln
* For month ended 31 July 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately RMB 702 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says June 2017 sales were about RMB731 mln
* For month ended 30 June 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately rmb731 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2sLzNYt) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings proposes to conduct international offering of USD denominated senior notes
* Company proposes to conduct an international offering of usd denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fantasia announces issuance of US$350 million 5.5% senior notes due 2018
* Intends to use net proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness
BRIEF-Fantasia proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes.
BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group Co says sales of group for May was about RMB695 mln
* For month ended 31 May 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately rmb695 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fantasia Holdings Group says for April, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately RMB 815 million
* For month ended 30 april 2017, sales of company and its subsidiaries was approximately rmb815 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2pN3iLy) Further company coverage: