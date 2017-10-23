Colour Life Services Group Co Ltd (1778.HK)
1778.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of property management services. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Property Management Services segment is engaged in the provision of security, cleaning, gardening, repair and maintenance... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,028.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|995.74
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|1.98