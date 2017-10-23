Edition:
Colour Life Services Group Co Ltd (1778.HK)

1778.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$4.86
Open
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$4.90
Day's Low
HK$4.83
Volume
679,000
Avg. Vol
1,514,960
52-wk High
HK$6.00
52-wk Low
HK$4.24

Chart for

About

Colour Life Services Group Co., Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of property management services. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Property Management Services segment is engaged in the provision of security, cleaning, gardening, repair and maintenance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,028.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 995.74
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 1.98

