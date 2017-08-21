Edition:
Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd (1788.HK)

1788.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
HK$2.56
Open
HK$2.58
Day's High
HK$2.58
Day's Low
HK$2.51
Volume
17,267,000
Avg. Vol
25,020,360
52-wk High
HK$3.26
52-wk Low
HK$2.28

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Brokerage segment is engaged in the provision of securities, futures, options and leveraged foreign exchange dealing, broking and insurance... (more)

Beta: 2.56
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$18,063.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,001.53
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 3.49

BRIEF-Guotai Junan International, unit and lenders enter facility agreement for loan of up to HK$8 billion

* Facility agreement for loan of up to an aggregate principal amount of HK$8 billion entered into among lenders, unit of co & co

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Guotai Junan International unit entered into facility agreement with borrower

* Guotai Junan Finance (Hong Kong) entered into facility agreement with borrower

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Guotai Junan Int'l signs cooperation agreement with China Minsheng Bank's Hong Kong branch

* Says it enters into strategic framework cooperation agreement with China Minsheng Banking's Hong Kong branch

07 Aug 2017
