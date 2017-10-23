Edition:
India

China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd (1798.HK)

1798.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.04 (+3.67%)
Prev Close
HK$1.09
Open
HK$1.10
Day's High
HK$1.13
Day's Low
HK$1.07
Volume
3,610,170
Avg. Vol
2,392,161
52-wk High
HK$1.14
52-wk Low
HK$0.68

Chart for

About

China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is mainly engaged in power generation and the sales of electricity. The Company operates its business through four segments: Sales of Electricity, Provision of Services Under Energy Performance Contracts, Provision of Services Under Concession Arrangements and Other Revenues.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,055.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,273.70
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 1.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates