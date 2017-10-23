China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd (1798.HK)
1798.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.04 (+3.67%)
Prev Close
HK$1.09
Open
HK$1.10
Day's High
HK$1.13
Day's Low
HK$1.07
Volume
3,610,170
Avg. Vol
2,392,161
52-wk High
HK$1.14
52-wk Low
HK$0.68
About
China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Limited is mainly engaged in power generation and the sales of electricity. The Company operates its business through four segments: Sales of Electricity, Provision of Services Under Energy Performance Contracts, Provision of Services Under Concession Arrangements and Other Revenues.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,055.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,273.70
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|1.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09