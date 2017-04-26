China Communications Construction Co Ltd (1800.HK)
1800.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
9.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-1.40%)
HK$-0.14 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
HK$9.97
HK$9.97
Open
HK$9.95
HK$9.95
Day's High
HK$10.02
HK$10.02
Day's Low
HK$9.83
HK$9.83
Volume
15,589,893
15,589,893
Avg. Vol
21,366,222
21,366,222
52-wk High
HK$11.74
HK$11.74
52-wk Low
HK$8.45
HK$8.45
About
China Communications Construction Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the infrastructure construction businesses. The Company mainly operates through five business segments. The Infrastructure Construction segment is engaged in the construction of ports, roads, bridges, railways and other infrastructu... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$254,670.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16,174.74
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|2.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 18.4 pct