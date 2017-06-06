Obayashi Corp (1802.T)
1802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,440JPY
7:06am IST
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
¥1,436
Open
¥1,433
Day's High
¥1,446
Day's Low
¥1,428
Volume
707,900
Avg. Vol
2,517,409
52-wk High
¥1,448
52-wk Low
¥937
About
OBAYASHI CORPORATION is primarily engaged in construction business. The Company operates in five segments. The Domestic Construction segment is involved in the contracting of construction work and related business in Japan. The Oversea Construction segment is involved in the contracting of construction work and related business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥980,531.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|721.51
|Dividend:
|14.00
|Yield (%):
|2.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
