Haseko Corp (1808.T)
1808.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,583JPY
5:38am IST
1,583JPY
5:38am IST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.32%)
¥5 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
¥1,578
¥1,578
Open
¥1,578
¥1,578
Day's High
¥1,586
¥1,586
Day's Low
¥1,576
¥1,576
Volume
151,400
151,400
Avg. Vol
1,900,369
1,900,369
52-wk High
¥1,599
¥1,599
52-wk Low
¥934
¥934
About
HASEKO Corporation is a construction company. The Design and Construction-related segment is engaged in the planning, design and construction of condominiums, the contract construction, the sale and rental of construction materials and equipment, the planning, design and supervision of condominiums and office buildings. The Real... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥458,410.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|300.79
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09