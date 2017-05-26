CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd (1811.HK)
1811.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.83%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
HK$1.21
HK$1.21
Open
HK$1.22
HK$1.22
Day's High
HK$1.22
HK$1.22
Day's Low
HK$1.18
HK$1.18
Volume
6,304,000
6,304,000
Avg. Vol
4,138,301
4,138,301
52-wk High
HK$1.35
HK$1.35
52-wk Low
HK$1.00
HK$1.00
CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the generation and supply of electricity and steam, construction and operation of power stations and other associated facilities in the People's Republic of China (the PRC) and Republic of Korea (Korea). The Company operates its business
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,677.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,290.82
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|3.34
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-CGN New Energy enters into FX Forward contracts to hedge against rmb/usd currency risk
* Entered into FX Forward Contracts to hedge against RMB/USD currency risk, in respect of a principal amount of USD140 million