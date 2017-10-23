Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd (1812.HK)
1812.HK on Hong Kong Stock
14.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.16 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
HK$14.28
Open
HK$14.40
Day's High
HK$14.40
Day's Low
HK$13.96
Volume
2,443,000
Avg. Vol
3,203,565
52-wk High
HK$16.20
52-wk Low
HK$6.46
About
SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED is a China-based company principally engaged in paper making and finance lease businesses. The Company's paper products mainly consists of duplex press paper, copperplate paper, white paper boards, electrostatic paper, anti-sticking base paper, newsprint, tissue paper, light weight coated... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$37,680.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,936.41
|Dividend:
|0.68
|Yield (%):
|4.49