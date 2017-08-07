Kajima Corp (1812.T)
1812.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,163JPY
7:04am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Kajima Corporation is engaged in the construction (civil engineering and building construction), real estate development, architectural design, civil engineering design, engineering, and other. The Company's segments include Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development, and Overseas Construction and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,177,846.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,057.31
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.80
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
Nikkei rises on boost from Toyota, yen slide; Topix hits 2-year high
TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday, led by sharp gains for Toyota Motor Corp after it raised its earnings outlook, while a weaker yen following strong U.S. jobs data underpinned overall sentiment.