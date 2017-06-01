Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd (1818.HK)
1818.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.11 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
HK$6.71
Open
HK$6.64
Day's High
HK$6.67
Day's Low
HK$6.57
Volume
2,897,500
Avg. Vol
8,698,311
52-wk High
HK$8.88
52-wk Low
HK$6.02
About
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited is principally engaged in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting of gold and the sale of gold products in Mainland China. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Gold Operations segment is engaged in gold mining and smelting operations. The Copper Operations... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$21,224.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,220.70
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Hainan Mining, Fosun High Tech and Zhaojin Mining to invest in Russia firm
* Says it, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group Co Ltd and Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd plan to boost capital in Shanghai-based investment firm by $243 million, $182 million and $62 million respectively