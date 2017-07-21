Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd (1828.HK)
1828.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+1.35%)
HK$0.05 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
HK$3.71
HK$3.71
Open
HK$3.70
HK$3.70
Day's High
HK$3.77
HK$3.77
Day's Low
HK$3.70
HK$3.70
Volume
1,356,000
1,356,000
Avg. Vol
3,343,033
3,343,033
52-wk High
HK$4.39
HK$4.39
52-wk Low
HK$2.79
HK$2.79
About
Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the sales of motor vehicles, yachts, parts, accessories and the provision of motor services. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Motor and Motor Related Business segment is engaged in the motor vehicle distribution, dealership business and other... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,145.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,832.13
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|2.24
Financials
BRIEF-Dah Chong Hong announces acquisition of Mercedes-Benz and Audi dealership companies
* Deal at a consideration for MB SPA is in the amount of rmb807.7 million