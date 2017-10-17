BRIEF-Stella International Holdings posts QTRLY ‍unaudited consolidated revenue of $452.4 million ​ * QTRLY ‍unaudited consolidated revenue of group was about $452.4 million versus $475.3 million ​

BRIEF-Stella International Holdings posts HY revenue of $762.4 mln * Net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 declined 6.2pct to $28.5 million

BRIEF-Stella International announces exclusive distribution agreement * Expects monetary value of consideration of agreement will not exceed RMB100 million for period from date of agreement to 31 Dec 2017