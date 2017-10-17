Stella International Holdings Ltd (1836.HK)
1836.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.24 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$11.98
Open
HK$12.30
Day's High
HK$12.32
Day's Low
HK$12.18
Volume
526,500
Avg. Vol
349,280
52-wk High
HK$14.44
52-wk Low
HK$10.22
About
Stella International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of footwear products. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Men’s Footwear segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of men’s footwear. The Women’s Footwear segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,851.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|794.38
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|4.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.85
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.61
|14.09
BRIEF-Stella International Holdings posts QTRLY unaudited consolidated revenue of $452.4 million
* QTRLY unaudited consolidated revenue of group was about $452.4 million versus $475.3 million
BRIEF-Stella International Holdings posts HY revenue of $762.4 mln
* Net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 declined 6.2pct to $28.5 million
BRIEF-Stella International announces exclusive distribution agreement
* Expects monetary value of consideration of agreement will not exceed RMB100 million for period from date of agreement to 31 Dec 2017
BRIEF-Stella International posts quarterly revenue of about US$454.7 mln
* One-time effect in athleisure growth seen in first six months of 2017 will normalise in second half of 2017