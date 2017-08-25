Edition:
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (1848.HK)

1848.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$8.27
Open
HK$8.26
Day's High
HK$8.38
Day's Low
HK$8.26
Volume
1,030,000
Avg. Vol
1,379,020
52-wk High
HK$11.04
52-wk Low
HK$8.01

About

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) is an independent aircraft operating lessor in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of aircraft leasing services to airline companies in Mainland China and other countries or regions in Europe and Asia. With its globalized sources of financing, CALC has developed... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,520.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 678.18
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 7.00

Financials

Latest News about 1848.HK

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing HY profit for period up 3.6 percent​

* Co is looking to expand its fleet size to no fewer than 232 aircraft by the end of 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing announces termination of Longjiang aircraft lease agreements

June 16 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited

16 Jun 2017

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings announces acquisition of two aircraft

June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd

15 Jun 2017

China Aircraft Leasing buys 50 Boeing aircraft for $5.8 billion

HONG KONG China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy 50 Boeing 737MAX series aircraft from Boeing for an aggregate list price of $5.8 billion, to meet demand for more efficient aircraft while expanding its fleet portfolio.

15 Jun 2017

China Aircraft Leasing buys 50 Boeing aircraft for $5.8 bln

HONG KONG, June 15 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy 50 Boeing 737MAX series aircraft from Boeing for an aggregate list price of $5.8 billion, to meet demand for more efficient aircraft while expanding its fleet portfolio.

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group updates on realisation of Finance Lease Receivables

May 19 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :

19 May 2017

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group enters into repurchase agreement with China Everbright

* Company entered into repurchase agreement with China Everbright

08 May 2017
