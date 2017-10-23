China Xlx Fertiliser Ltd (1866.HK)
1866.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.12 (+4.17%)
HK$0.12 (+4.17%)
Prev Close
HK$2.88
HK$2.88
Open
HK$2.90
HK$2.90
Day's High
HK$3.06
HK$3.06
Day's Low
HK$2.77
HK$2.77
Volume
4,638,000
4,638,000
Avg. Vol
1,917,791
1,917,791
52-wk High
HK$3.06
HK$3.06
52-wk Low
HK$1.89
HK$1.89
About
China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of urea, compound fertilizer, methanol, furfuryl alcohol, vehicle urea, melamine and related differentiated products. The Company operates its business through four segments: Manufacturing and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$428.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|997.05
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.