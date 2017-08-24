Edition:
Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (1881.HK)

1881.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.38
Open
HK$2.38
Day's High
HK$2.39
Day's Low
HK$2.37
Volume
231,000
Avg. Vol
868,201
52-wk High
HK$2.47
52-wk Low
HK$2.00

About

Regal Real Estate Investment Trust is a Hong Kong-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The primary objectives of the REIT and the REIT Manager are to provide long-term, stable, growing distributions and capital growth for the unitholders of the REIT through active ownership of hotels and strategic investment in hotels,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,687.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,257.43
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 6.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.94 10.90
ROE: -- 14.52 14.09

Latest News about 1881.HK

BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust posts HY gross rental revenue of HK$444.6 mln

* Hy gross rental revenue hk$444.6 million versus hk$458.9 million

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust enters share purchase agreement

* On 29 June 2017, share purchase agreement was entered into​

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust updates on proposed acquisition of hotel in Hong Kong

* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent

23 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates