Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (1881.HK)
1881.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Regal Real Estate Investment Trust is a Hong Kong-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The primary objectives of the REIT and the REIT Manager are to provide long-term, stable, growing distributions and capital growth for the unitholders of the REIT through active ownership of hotels and strategic investment in hotels,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust posts HY gross rental revenue of HK$444.6 mln
* Hy gross rental revenue hk$444.6 million versus hk$458.9 million
BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust enters share purchase agreement
* On 29 June 2017, share purchase agreement was entered into
BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust updates on proposed acquisition of hotel in Hong Kong
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent