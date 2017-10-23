Haitian International Holdings Ltd (1882.HK)
1882.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
23.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.55 (-2.30%)
HK$-0.55 (-2.30%)
Prev Close
HK$23.95
HK$23.95
Open
HK$24.10
HK$24.10
Day's High
HK$24.15
HK$24.15
Day's Low
HK$23.35
HK$23.35
Volume
714,711
714,711
Avg. Vol
1,663,009
1,663,009
52-wk High
HK$24.20
HK$24.20
52-wk Low
HK$14.02
HK$14.02
About
Haitian International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulding machines and related products. The Company operates its business in Mainland China, Hong Kong and overseas countries. The Company’s subsidiaries include Haitian Plastic... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$36,708.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,596.00
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|1.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09