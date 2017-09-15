Fitch: Huiyuan Juice's Bond Maintains Rating After Tap Issuance (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 15 (Fitch) China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited's (B+/Stable) September 2017 issuance of an additional USD50 million 6.5% senior note due 2020 will not affect its 'B+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating or the 'RR4' Recovery Rating on its bond, says Fitch Ratings. The bond is rated at the same level as Huiyuan Juice's senior unsecured rating as it represents its direct and senior unsecured obligations. Huiyuan Ju

Fitch Affirms Huiyuan Juice at 'B+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' and senior unsecured rating of 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Fitch has also affirmed the USD150 million 6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2020 a rating of 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The headroom on Huiyuan's ratings has de

BRIEF-China Huiyuan Juice Group says HY profit attributable RMB55.9 million * Hy profit attributable to equity holders of company RMB55.9 million versus RMB31.4 million

BRIEF-China Huiyuan Juice Group issues US$150 mln 6.5% senior notes due 2020 * Co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with BOC International in connection with notes issue​

BRIEF-China Huiyuan Juice Group ‍proposes to conduct an international offering * ‍Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes