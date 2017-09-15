Edition:
China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd (1886.HK)

1886.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.44
Open
HK$2.42
Day's High
HK$2.46
Day's Low
HK$2.41
Volume
1,502,500
Avg. Vol
1,962,824
52-wk High
HK$3.07
52-wk Low
HK$2.35

About

China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of concentrate, puree and juice beverages in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company’s subsidiaries include Huiyuan Beijing Holdings Limited, Huiyuan Shanghai Holdings Limited and Huiyuan Chengdu Holdings Limited. Through its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.46
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,438.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,671.72
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about 1886.HK

Fitch: Huiyuan Juice's Bond Maintains Rating After Tap Issuance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 15 (Fitch) China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited's (B+/Stable) September 2017 issuance of an additional USD50 million 6.5% senior note due 2020 will not affect its 'B+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating or the 'RR4' Recovery Rating on its bond, says Fitch Ratings. The bond is rated at the same level as Huiyuan Juice's senior unsecured rating as it represents its direct and senior unsecured obligations. Huiyuan Ju

15 Sep 2017

Fitch Affirms Huiyuan Juice at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' and senior unsecured rating of 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Fitch has also affirmed the USD150 million 6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2020 a rating of 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The headroom on Huiyuan's ratings has de

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Huiyuan Juice Group says HY profit attributable RMB55.9 million

* Hy profit attributable to equity holders of company RMB55.9 million versus RMB31.4 million

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Huiyuan Juice Group issues US$150 mln 6.5% senior notes due 2020

* Co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with BOC International in connection with notes issue​

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Huiyuan Juice Group ‍proposes to conduct an international offering

* ‍Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hong Kong authorities order insider dealer to pay investors related to share trade in Huiyuan Juice

* Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission says ordered Sun Min to pay the restoration amount of HK$15.6 million ($2.00 million) to 51 investors affected by her insider dealing in China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited shares

28 Jul 2017
