Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd (1888.HK)

1888.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$12.54
Open
HK$12.60
Day's High
HK$12.74
Day's Low
HK$12.52
Volume
4,310,500
Avg. Vol
7,328,725
52-wk High
HK$14.80
52-wk Low
HK$6.51

Chart for

About

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of laminates. The Company operates its business through two segments: Manufacturing and Sale of Laminates and Properties. The Company’s subsidiaries include Excel First Investments Limited, Kingboard (Fogang)... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.33
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$41,162.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,081.00
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 3.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates