China Coal Energy Co Ltd (1898.HK)
1898.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.69HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.69HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.27%)
HK$0.01 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.68
HK$3.68
Open
HK$3.68
HK$3.68
Day's High
HK$3.70
HK$3.70
Day's Low
HK$3.66
HK$3.66
Volume
6,606,565
6,606,565
Avg. Vol
21,911,760
21,911,760
52-wk High
HK$4.88
HK$4.88
52-wk Low
HK$3.33
HK$3.33
About
China Coal Energy Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the coal production and distribution businesses. The Company’s coal businesses mainly include the production and distribution of steam coal and coking coal. The coking businesses mainly include the production and distribution of metallurgy cokes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$82,280.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|13,258.66
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.15
Financials
President of China Coal Energy Co Gao Jianjun under investigation
BEIJING, May 25 The president of China Coal Energy Company Ltd Gao Jianjun, is being investigated by the ruling Communist Party for suspected corruption, the party's anti-graft watchdog said on Thursday.