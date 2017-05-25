Edition:
India

China Coal Energy Co Ltd (1898.HK)

1898.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.69HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.68
Open
HK$3.68
Day's High
HK$3.70
Day's Low
HK$3.66
Volume
6,606,565
Avg. Vol
21,911,760
52-wk High
HK$4.88
52-wk Low
HK$3.33

Chart for

About

China Coal Energy Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the coal production and distribution businesses. The Company’s coal businesses mainly include the production and distribution of steam coal and coking coal. The coking businesses mainly include the production and distribution of metallurgy cokes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$82,280.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13,258.66
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.15

Financials

Latest News about 1898.HK

President of China Coal Energy Co Gao Jianjun under investigation

BEIJING, May 25 The president of China Coal Energy Company Ltd Gao Jianjun, is being investigated by the ruling Communist Party for suspected corruption, the party's anti-graft watchdog said on Thursday.

25 May 2017
» More 1898.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates