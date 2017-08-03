Edition:
India

Xingda International Holdings Ltd (1899.HK)

1899.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
HK$3.12
Open
HK$3.13
Day's High
HK$3.13
Day's Low
HK$3.05
Volume
1,918,000
Avg. Vol
3,055,767
52-wk High
HK$3.97
52-wk Low
HK$2.66

Chart for

About

Xingda International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and trading of radial tire cords, bead wires and other wires. The radial tire cords are used for trucks and passenger cars. The Company operates its business mainly in China, India, Korea, United States of America and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$4,326.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,491.79
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 5.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

Latest News about 1899.HK

BRIEF-Xingda International expects to record net profit in range of rmb200 million to rmb220 million for HY

* Group is expected to record net profit attributable to owners of company in range of rmb200 million to rmb220 million for HY

03 Aug 2017
» More 1899.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates