C&D International Investment Group Ltd (1908.HK)

1908.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.11 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
HK$5.25
Open
HK$5.26
Day's High
HK$5.62
Day's Low
HK$5.24
Volume
500,000
Avg. Vol
415,933
52-wk High
HK$6.08
52-wk Low
HK$3.50

C&D International Investment Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in property development. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Property Leasing segment is engaged in the leasing of commercial units, residential units and commercial shops. The Property Development segment is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,191.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 428.00
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 1.95

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group Says unit entered cooperation agreement

* Yi yue, lvcheng zhizhen and other investors entered into cooperation agreement

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group Co to place shares

* Co to place up to 68 million placing shares at placing price of HK$4.51 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group to buy 70 pct stake in Zhangjiagang Jianfeng Property Development Co

* On 24 August, Yi Yue entered into equity transfer agreement with suzhou zhaokun

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-C&D International Investment says Yi Yue enters equity transfer agreement

* Yi Yue entered into interest transfer agreement (c&d) with C&D real estate

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-C&D International Investment says on Nov 15, 2016, C&D Real Estate, Jiuzhitang & Yongjin Investment entered transfer contract

* On Nov 15, 2016, C&D Real Estate, Jiuzhitang & Yongjin Investment entered transfer contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-C&D International Investment says unit won bid for auction for land use rights

* ‍Fujian Zhaohe entered into a confirmation letter with Zhangzhou land bureau​

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-C&D International Investment says unit entered into entrusted management service agreement

* Zhaocheng Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into entrusted management service agreement

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group updates on lease contract

* Shanghai Zhaoyu Asset Management entered into lease contract with Shanghai Zhaoyu Investment Development, unit of Xiamen C&D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-C&D International Investment says C&D Real Estate Fuzhou entered into an agreement

* C&D Real Estate Fuzhou Company entered into equity transfer agreement with Yi Yue

25 Apr 2017
