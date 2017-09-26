C&D International Investment Group Ltd (1908.HK)
5.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.11 (+2.10%)
HK$5.25
HK$5.26
HK$5.62
HK$5.24
500,000
415,933
HK$6.08
HK$3.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,191.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|428.00
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|1.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group Says unit entered cooperation agreement
* Yi yue, lvcheng zhizhen and other investors entered into cooperation agreement
BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group Co to place shares
* Co to place up to 68 million placing shares at placing price of HK$4.51 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group to buy 70 pct stake in Zhangjiagang Jianfeng Property Development Co
* On 24 August, Yi Yue entered into equity transfer agreement with suzhou zhaokun
BRIEF-C&D International Investment says Yi Yue enters equity transfer agreement
* Yi Yue entered into interest transfer agreement (c&d) with C&D real estate
BRIEF-C&D International Investment says on Nov 15, 2016, C&D Real Estate, Jiuzhitang & Yongjin Investment entered transfer contract
* On Nov 15, 2016, C&D Real Estate, Jiuzhitang & Yongjin Investment entered transfer contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-C&D International Investment says unit won bid for auction for land use rights
* Fujian Zhaohe entered into a confirmation letter with Zhangzhou land bureau
BRIEF-C&D International Investment says unit entered into entrusted management service agreement
* Zhaocheng Construction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into entrusted management service agreement
BRIEF-C&D International Investment Group updates on lease contract
* Shanghai Zhaoyu Asset Management entered into lease contract with Shanghai Zhaoyu Investment Development, unit of Xiamen C&D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-C&D International Investment says C&D Real Estate Fuzhou entered into an agreement
* C&D Real Estate Fuzhou Company entered into equity transfer agreement with Yi Yue