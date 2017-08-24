Breakingviews - Samsonite luggage could travel more HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsonite would benefit from seeing a bit more of the world. On Thursday, the world's largest luggage-maker reported flat first-half earnings of $92.7 million, as it digests a big acquisition. Alone among fashion stocks, Samsonite offers a unique pure play on travel. The need is for geographical variation: for all its globe-trotting image, the $5.5 billion company looks over-dependent on American demand.

Samsonite luggage could travel more HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsonite would benefit from seeing a bit more of the world. On Thursday, the world's largest luggage-maker reported flat first-half earnings of $92.7 million, as it digests a big acquisition. Alone among fashion stocks, Samsonite offers a unique pure play on travel. The need is for geographical variation: for all its globe-trotting image, the $5.5 billion company looks over-dependent on American demand.

BRIEF-Samsonite International Sa posts HY net sales of US$1,586.1 mln * HY net profit US$83.4 million versus US$82.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Dutch pushchair maker Bugaboo up for sale after founders throw tantrum AMSTERDAM, June 20 Bugaboo, the Dutch company that transformed the market for high-end baby buggies after one of its prams featured on TV show "Sex and the City", is up for sale in a deal that could fetch 200 million euros ($223 million) following a row between its co-owners, people familiar with the matter said.