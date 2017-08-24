Edition:
India

Samsonite International SA (1910.HK)

1910.HK on Hong Kong Stock

33.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
HK$34.05
Open
HK$33.80
Day's High
HK$34.05
Day's Low
HK$33.80
Volume
897,441
Avg. Vol
3,136,887
52-wk High
HK$35.95
52-wk Low
HK$21.35

Chart for

About

Samsonite International S.A. is a Hong Kong-based company principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggages, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The Company operates its business through three... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.58
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$47,081.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,420.26
Dividend: 0.54
Yield (%): 1.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about 1910.HK

Breakingviews - Samsonite luggage could travel more

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsonite would benefit from seeing a bit more of the world. On Thursday, the world's largest luggage-maker reported flat first-half earnings of $92.7 million, as it digests a big acquisition. Alone among fashion stocks, Samsonite offers a unique pure play on travel. The need is for geographical variation: for all its globe-trotting image, the $5.5 billion company looks over-dependent on American demand.

24 Aug 2017

BREAKINGVIEWS - Samsonite luggage could travel more

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsonite would benefit from seeing a bit more of the world. On Thursday, the world's largest luggage-maker reported flat first-half earnings of $92.7 million, as it digests a big acquisition. Alone among fashion stocks, Samsonite offers a unique pure play on travel. The need is for geographical variation: for all its globe-trotting image, the $5.5 billion company looks over-dependent on American demand.

24 Aug 2017

Samsonite luggage could travel more

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsonite would benefit from seeing a bit more of the world. On Thursday, the world's largest luggage-maker reported flat first-half earnings of $92.7 million, as it digests a big acquisition. Alone among fashion stocks, Samsonite offers a unique pure play on travel. The need is for geographical variation: for all its globe-trotting image, the $5.5 billion company looks over-dependent on American demand.

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Samsonite International Sa posts HY net sales of US$1,586.1 mln

* HY net profit US$83.4 million versus US$82.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

Dutch pushchair maker Bugaboo up for sale after founders throw tantrum

AMSTERDAM, June 20 Bugaboo, the Dutch company that transformed the market for high-end baby buggies after one of its prams featured on TV show "Sex and the City", is up for sale in a deal that could fetch 200 million euros ($223 million) following a row between its co-owners, people familiar with the matter said.

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Samsonite International SA says qtrly profit attributable $37.0 mln

* Qtrly profit attributable to equity holders $37.0 million versus $35.6 million Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS3JPkjW] Further company coverage:

24 May 2017
» More 1910.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates