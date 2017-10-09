BRIEF-Sunac China Holdings posts ‍contracted sales of RMB43.04 BLN in Sept 2017 * ‍Contracted sales amounted to RMB43.04 billion in September 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch Places Wanda's 'BBB' Ratings on Watch Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating and the rating of its outstanding US dollar senior notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The RWN is due to the lack of clarity surrounding Wanda's offshore liquidity. The early te

China's Leshi Internet plans to buy finance business from affiliate for 3 billion yuan The main listed unit of Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco said on Sunday that it plans to buy investment and financial service assets from an affiliate for up to 3 billion yuan ($455.24 million) as part of a restructuring exercise.

Fitch Rates Sunac's USD Notes Final 'BB-'; Watch Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sunac China Holdings Limited's (BB-/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)) USD400 million 6.875% senior notes and USD600 million 7.95% senior notes a final rating of 'BB-' on RWN. The notes are rated at the same level as Sunac's senior unsecured rating because they represent the company's direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is in line with the expected ratin

UPDATE 2-Chinese developer Sunac says to slash huge debt figures * Says Wanda projects earnings accretive through 2019 (Add executive comments, debt position, context)

China's Sunac says to slow down purchases of land, aims to cut gearing HONG KONG, Sept 1 Sunac China Holdngs Ltd , the country's sixth largest property developer by sales, said on Friday it planned to go slower in its purchases of land, aiming to boost profits and it was also seeking to cut its net debt ratios.

Sunac China says H1 core profit jumps 204 pct HONG KONG, Aug 31 Sunac China, the country's sixth largest property developer by sales, said on Thursday its core profit in the first six months surged 204.2 percent due to an increase in margins.