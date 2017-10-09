Edition:
Sunac China Holdings Ltd (1918.HK)

1918.HK on Hong Kong Stock

40.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.85 (+2.15%)
Prev Close
HK$39.45
Open
HK$39.90
Day's High
HK$41.65
Day's Low
HK$39.50
Volume
19,847,064
Avg. Vol
38,548,454
52-wk High
HK$42.35
52-wk Low
HK$5.21

About

Sunac China Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the sales of properties in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates its business through two segments: Property Development and Property Management and Others. The Company’s subsidiaries include Sunac Real Estate Investment Holdings Ltd., Qiwei Real... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.06
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$168,663.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,133.91
Dividend: 0.29
Yield (%): 0.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 1918.HK

BRIEF-Sunac China Holdings posts ‍contracted sales of RMB43.04 BLN in Sept 2017

* ‍Contracted sales amounted to RMB43.04 billion in September 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

Fitch Places Wanda's 'BBB' Ratings on Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating and the rating of its outstanding US dollar senior notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The RWN is due to the lack of clarity surrounding Wanda's offshore liquidity. The early te

06 Oct 2017

China's Leshi Internet plans to buy finance business from affiliate for 3 billion yuan

The main listed unit of Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco said on Sunday that it plans to buy investment and financial service assets from an affiliate for up to 3 billion yuan ($455.24 million) as part of a restructuring exercise.

25 Sep 2017

Fitch Rates Sunac's USD Notes Final 'BB-'; Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sunac China Holdings Limited's (BB-/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)) USD400 million 6.875% senior notes and USD600 million 7.95% senior notes a final rating of 'BB-' on RWN. The notes are rated at the same level as Sunac's senior unsecured rating because they represent the company's direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is in line with the expected ratin

14 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Chinese developer Sunac says to slash huge debt figures

* Says Wanda projects earnings accretive through 2019 (Add executive comments, debt position, context)

01 Sep 2017

China's Sunac says to slow down purchases of land, aims to cut gearing

HONG KONG, Sept 1 Sunac China Holdngs Ltd , the country's sixth largest property developer by sales, said on Friday it planned to go slower in its purchases of land, aiming to boost profits and it was also seeking to cut its net debt ratios.

01 Sep 2017

Sunac China says H1 core profit jumps 204 pct

HONG KONG, Aug 31 Sunac China, the country's sixth largest property developer by sales, said on Thursday its core profit in the first six months surged 204.2 percent due to an increase in margins.

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sunac China updates on investment in shares of Leshi Internet, Leshi Pictures & Leshi Zhixin

* Proposed that material terms for injection of Leshi Pictures into Leshi Internet would be adjusted

31 Aug 2017
