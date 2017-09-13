EU to race Britain for Australia, NZ trade deals STRASBOURG The European Union wants to launch and conclude free trade negotiations with Australia and New Zealand in the next two years, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday, opening up a potential race with Britain.

UPDATE 1-EU to race Britain for Australia, NZ trade deals * EU seeks ability to review foreign investment (Updates with reaction to investment proposal)

Greek hosts warm to Macron's euro zone vision ATHENS French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday backed Germany's idea of a European Monetary Fund (EMF) to counter economic shocks in euro zone member states but stressed the ultimate goal of deeper integration should remain a euro zone budget.

UPDATE 4-Greek hosts warm to Macron's euro zone vision * French leader calls on EU investors to back Greek recovery (Adds Macron comments on foreign investments in EU)

UPDATE 1-Hapag-Lloyd sees dividend on the horizon as shipping markets improve * More consolidation underway in world market (Adds details from analysts call and interview)

COSCO Shipping shares climb after bid to become third-biggest container line SHANGHAI/HONG KONG COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd saw its stock climb on Monday after bidding $6.3 billion for a Hong Kong peer, a deal that would see it become the world's third-biggest container shipper and underline China's supply-chain ambitions. |

COSCO Shipping, Orient Overseas shares leap after lofty $6.3 billion bid SHANGHAI COSCO Shipping's and Hong Kong's Orient Overseas International Ltd's (OOIL) shares leapt on Monday after the Chinese shipping giant made a $6.3 billion offer for its smaller rival on Sunday.