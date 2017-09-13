Edition:
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd (1919.HK)

1919.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.27HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.17 (+4.15%)
Prev Close
HK$4.10
Open
HK$4.11
Day's High
HK$4.28
Day's Low
HK$4.09
Volume
36,908,682
Avg. Vol
28,862,035
52-wk High
HK$5.59
52-wk Low
HK$2.59

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., formerly China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, is an investment holding company principally engaged in container shipping and related businesses. The Company is engaged in container shipping, dry bulk shipping, the management and operation of container terminals, container leasing and the... (more)

Beta: 1.64
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$73,055.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10,216.27
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -4.34 10.90
ROE: -- -12.61 14.09

EU to race Britain for Australia, NZ trade deals

STRASBOURG The European Union wants to launch and conclude free trade negotiations with Australia and New Zealand in the next two years, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday, opening up a potential race with Britain.

13 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-EU to race Britain for Australia, NZ trade deals

* EU seeks ability to review foreign investment (Updates with reaction to investment proposal)

13 Sep 2017

Greek hosts warm to Macron's euro zone vision

ATHENS French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday backed Germany's idea of a European Monetary Fund (EMF) to counter economic shocks in euro zone member states but stressed the ultimate goal of deeper integration should remain a euro zone budget.

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 4-Greek hosts warm to Macron's euro zone vision

* French leader calls on EU investors to back Greek recovery (Adds Macron comments on foreign investments in EU)

08 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Hapag-Lloyd sees dividend on the horizon as shipping markets improve

* More consolidation underway in world market (Adds details from analysts call and interview)

29 Aug 2017

COSCO Shipping shares climb after bid to become third-biggest container line

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd saw its stock climb on Monday after bidding $6.3 billion for a Hong Kong peer, a deal that would see it become the world's third-biggest container shipper and underline China's supply-chain ambitions. | Video

10 Jul 2017

UPDATE 3-COSCO Shipping shares climb after bid to become third-biggest container line

* Offer underlines China's desire to up control over supply chains (Adds comments from COSCO general manager, analysts)

10 Jul 2017

COSCO Shipping, Orient Overseas shares leap after lofty $6.3 billion bid

SHANGHAI COSCO Shipping's and Hong Kong's Orient Overseas International Ltd's (OOIL) shares leapt on Monday after the Chinese shipping giant made a $6.3 billion offer for its smaller rival on Sunday.

10 Jul 2017

China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd

SHANGHAI/BEIJING COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd has offered to buy Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion), in a deal that will see the mainland China group become the world's third largest container liner.

10 Jul 2017
