Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (1925.T)
1925.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,112JPY
5:38am IST
4,112JPY
5:38am IST
Change (% chg)
¥16 (+0.39%)
¥16 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
¥4,096
¥4,096
Open
¥4,091
¥4,091
Day's High
¥4,112
¥4,112
Day's Low
¥4,082
¥4,082
Volume
88,800
88,800
Avg. Vol
1,380,861
1,380,861
52-wk High
¥4,125
¥4,125
52-wk Low
¥2,630
¥2,630
About
Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. is engaged in the business of housing, commercial facilities and urban development. The Company's segments include Single-Family Houses Business, which consists of orders of single-family houses and sales of packages of new houses with land; Rental Housing Business, which consists of its operation... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥2,610,321.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|666.24
|Dividend:
|50.00
|Yield (%):
|2.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09
BRIEF-Daiwa House Industry plans 150 pct buildup in US rental homes - Nikkei
* Daiwa House Industry aims to increase its U.S. Rental housing units by 150% to 5,000 over next 3 years - Nikkei