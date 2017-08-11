Sands China Ltd (1928.HK)
1928.HK on Hong Kong Stock
37.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.20 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$37.50
Open
HK$37.55
Day's High
HK$37.55
Day's Low
HK$36.90
Volume
8,265,036
Avg. Vol
13,105,887
52-wk High
HK$41.85
52-wk Low
HK$31.25
About
Sands China Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the development and operation of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company operates many places, including gaming areas, meeting space, convention and exhibition halls, retail and dining areas and entertainment venues. The Company operates its business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$319,686.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8,072.89
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|2.53
Financials
BRIEF-Sands China posts HY profit for group of $678 mln, up 23 pct
* HY total net revenues for group were US$3.70 billion, an increase of 19.5 percent
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Macau casinos extend one-year winning streak with monthly revenue rise
HONG KONG, Aug 1 Casinos in the world's biggest gambling hub of Macau extended a one-year winning streak with monthly revenue rising 29 percent in July due to a resurgence in spending by wealthy punters and increased numbers of tourists.
BRIEF-Sands China Ltd says profit increased 11.5% to US$349 million
* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share
BRIEF-Sands China appoints Dave Sun Minqi as CFO
* Sun Minqi, Dave has been appointed as senior vice president and chief financial officer of company Source text (http://bit.ly/2oXkPQt) Further company coverage: