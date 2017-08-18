Edition:
Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd (1963.HK)

1963.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$6.44
Open
HK$6.44
Day's High
HK$6.44
Day's Low
HK$6.35
Volume
745,000
Avg. Vol
1,122,478
52-wk High
HK$7.02
52-wk Low
HK$5.91

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the provision of corporate and personal banking products and services and the treasury operations in China. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Corporate Banking segment is engaged in the provision of financial products and services to corporate... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$20,013.15
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,127.05
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 5.15

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about 1963.HK

BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing posts HY net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB2.25 bln

* Hy net profit attributable to shareholders of bank rmb 2.25 billion versus rmb2.03 billion

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing announces capital increase in Mashang Consumer Finance

* Announces capital increase in Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd.

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Bank Of Chongqing posts qtrly net interest income of RMB2.03 bln

* Qtrly net interest income amounted to RMB2,027.67 million, representing an increase of rmb28.08 million or 1.4 pct

28 Apr 2017
