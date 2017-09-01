Edition:
China SCE Property Holdings Ltd (1966.HK)

1966.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.61
Open
HK$3.61
Day's High
HK$3.69
Day's Low
HK$3.59
Volume
5,737,441
Avg. Vol
24,544,908
52-wk High
HK$4.59
52-wk Low
HK$2.21

Chart for

About

China SCE Property Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in property development, property investment and property management in China. The Company’s properties are distributed in many cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin and Xiamen. Product types include high-rise residential... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$15,180.64
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,823.84
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 5.04

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 1966.HK

BRIEF-China Sce Property and Newup Holdings enter into placing and subscription agreement

* Newup Holdings and company entered into placing and subscription agreement with placing agents

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB2.14 bln in July

* In July 2017, group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB2.140 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China SCE Property expects HY profit attributable to increase

* Expected to record substantial increases in core profit attributable to owners of parent and profit attributable for HY

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on June operating data

* ‍June 2017, group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB3.932 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on contracted sales for May

* In May 2017, contracted sales amounted to RMB3.101 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings announces operating figures for April 2017

* In April 2017, group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.702 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 May 2017
