BRIEF-China Sce Property and Newup Holdings enter into placing and subscription agreement * Newup Holdings and company entered into placing and subscription agreement with placing agents

BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB2.14 bln in July * In July 2017, group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB2.140 billion

BRIEF-China SCE Property expects HY profit attributable to increase * Expected to record substantial increases in core profit attributable to owners of parent and profit attributable for HY

BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on June operating data * ‍June 2017, group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB3.932 billion​

BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on contracted sales for May * In May 2017, contracted sales amounted to RMB3.101 billion