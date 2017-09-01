China SCE Property Holdings Ltd (1966.HK)
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$15,180.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,823.84
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|5.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-China Sce Property and Newup Holdings enter into placing and subscription agreement
* Newup Holdings and company entered into placing and subscription agreement with placing agents
BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB2.14 bln in July
* In July 2017, group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB2.140 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China SCE Property expects HY profit attributable to increase
* Expected to record substantial increases in core profit attributable to owners of parent and profit attributable for HY
BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on June operating data
* June 2017, group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB3.932 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on contracted sales for May
* In May 2017, contracted sales amounted to RMB3.101 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings announces operating figures for April 2017
* In April 2017, group together with its joint ventures and associates achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.702 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: