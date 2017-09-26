Imax China Holding Inc (1970.HK)
1970.HK on Hong Kong Stock
22.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$22.45
Open
HK$22.45
Day's High
HK$22.50
Day's Low
HK$22.10
Volume
693,800
Avg. Vol
1,516,701
52-wk High
HK$41.80
52-wk Low
HK$16.84
About
IMAX China Holding, Inc. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the entertainment industry specializing in digital and film-based motion picture technologies. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Theatre Business segment is engaged in the design, procurement and provision of premium... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,809.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|356.64
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Dadi Cinema enters Imax business with five-theatre agreement in China
* Dadi Cinema enters Imax business with five-theatre agreement in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Imax China Holding says HY net profit $16.5 mln
* Board has recommended that no interim dividend be paid in respect of six months ended 30 June 2017.