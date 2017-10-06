Fitch Places Wanda's 'BBB' Ratings on Watch Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating and the rating of its outstanding US dollar senior notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The RWN is due to the lack of clarity surrounding Wanda's offshore liquidity. The early te

Fitch Affirms Wanda at 'BBB', Maintains Negative Outlook (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and the Outlook remains Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Wanda's credit profile will show greater improvement as a result of the group's ongoing execution of its asset-li