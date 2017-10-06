Edition:
Swire Properties Ltd (1972.HK)

1972.HK on Hong Kong Stock

27.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.25 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
HK$27.65
Open
HK$27.70
Day's High
HK$27.70
Day's Low
HK$27.15
Volume
1,566,675
Avg. Vol
2,243,863
52-wk High
HK$27.75
52-wk Low
HK$21.15

About

Swire Properties Limited is principally engaged in property investment. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Property Investment segment is engaged in the development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties. The Property Trading and Development segment is engaged in...

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$155,902.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,850.00
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 2.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 1972.HK

Fitch Places Wanda's 'BBB' Ratings on Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), its senior unsecured rating and the rating of its outstanding US dollar senior notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The RWN is due to the lack of clarity surrounding Wanda's offshore liquidity. The early te

06 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms Wanda at 'BBB', Maintains Negative Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and the Outlook remains Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Wanda's credit profile will show greater improvement as a result of the group's ongoing execution of its asset-li

30 Aug 2017

Fitch Affirms Swire Properties at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Properties Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Properties' foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the ratings on the medium-term note programme and issues from Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited at 'A'. The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income

19 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates