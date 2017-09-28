Edition:
Nameson Holdings Ltd (1982.HK)

1982.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-2.61%)
Prev Close
HK$2.30
Open
HK$2.32
Day's High
HK$2.32
Day's Low
HK$2.21
Volume
4,917,000
Avg. Vol
3,842,339
52-wk High
HK$2.44
52-wk Low
HK$1.40

About

Nameson Holdings Limited is a knitwear manufacture in the People's Republic of China (PRC). The Company offers one-stop in-house solutions for its customers comprising design origination, raw material procurement, sample product development, quality products and timely delivery. Its knitwear products include sweaters, pullovers,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,859.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,075.00
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 3.12

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about 1982.HK

BRIEF-Nameson holdings announces acquisition of V. SUCCESS

* Unit and Wong Ting Chung as vendor entered into share transfer agreement

28 Sep 2017
