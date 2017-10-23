Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd (1986.HK)
1986.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.41HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.41HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.04 (+1.19%)
HK$0.04 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
HK$3.37
HK$3.37
Open
HK$3.36
HK$3.36
Day's High
HK$3.41
HK$3.41
Day's Low
HK$3.26
HK$3.26
Volume
969,500
969,500
Avg. Vol
1,213,159
1,213,159
52-wk High
HK$4.98
HK$4.98
52-wk Low
HK$2.38
HK$2.38
About
Tsaker Chemical Group Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of DSD acid and other dye intermediates. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Pigment Intermediates segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of pigment intermediates products for use in the production of pigment. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,247.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,044.25
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.35
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.