China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd (1988.HK)

1988.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
HK$7.42
Open
HK$7.41
Day's High
HK$7.41
Day's Low
HK$7.34
Volume
28,808,707
Avg. Vol
42,658,404
52-wk High
HK$9.48
52-wk Low
HK$7.16

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD. (the Bank) is a China-based financial institution principally engaged in corporate banking, personal banking, capital business and other business. The Bank operates its business mainly in North China, East China, South China and other areas in China.

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$385,783.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 36,557.30
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 4.44

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-Fortune Land signs agreement with China Minsheng Banking, unit to buy stakes in property firms

* Says it signs strategic agreement to obtain up to 20 billion yuan ($3.04 billion) credit line and financing support from China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd

16 Oct 2017

Fosun offers $608 mln of China Minsheng Bank shares - IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 20 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International offered shares worth up to $608 million in China Minsheng Bank Corp Ltd late on Wednesday, IFR reported citing people close to the deal.

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit executed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank

* Unit Shanghai Goldbond executed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking announces issuance of tier-two capital bonds

* Announcement on successful issuance of tier-two capital bonds of RMB15 bln

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking Corp obtains for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds

* Obtains approval by pboc for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds for rmb30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking gets c.bank's approval to issue up to 30 bln yuan tier-2 capital bonds

* Says it gets central bank's approval to issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.55 billion) tier-2 capital bonds

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking's H1 net profit up 3.2 pct y/y

Aug 28 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd * Says H1 net profit up 3.2 percent y/y at 28.1 billion yuan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2iB7hJb Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking operates normally despite chief information officer under investigation

* Says company is operating normally despite Chief Information Officer is under investigation by authorities

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking's Chief Information Officer investigated by regulator

* Says Chief Information Officer of China Minsheng Banking Lin Xiaoxuan under investigation for suspected serious violation of discipline

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Guotai Junan Int'l signs cooperation agreement with China Minsheng Bank's Hong Kong branch

* Says it enters into strategic framework cooperation agreement with China Minsheng Banking's Hong Kong branch

07 Aug 2017
