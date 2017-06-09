Man Wah Holdings Ltd (1999.HK)
8.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.03 (+0.35%)
HK$8.57
HK$8.67
HK$8.67
HK$8.33
7,086,020
8,106,283
HK$8.67
HK$4.59
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,046.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,811.68
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|38.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|14.09
HK's Man Wah rejects Muddy Waters' allegations of irregularities as false
HONG KONG, June 9 Hong Kong-listed furniture maker Man Wah Holdings Ltd rejected on Friday short-seller Muddy Waters' accusations about financial irregularities at the firm, calling them groundless and false.
Hong Kong draws short straw at hedge-fund jamboree
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The hedge-fund industry has a miserable message for Hong Kong. The latest annual Sohn Hong Kong fundraiser heard a wide range of investment pitches, but when it came to the host city, two of the three were short-selling takedowns. And many local shares sold off beforehand on fears they could be targets. That is hardly a vote of confidence in efforts to clean up the market.
Shares of HK-listed Man Wah slide 15 pct after Muddy Waters presentation
HONG KONG, June 7 The Hong Kong-listed shares of Man Wah Holdings slid more than 15 percent on Wednesday after research firm Muddy Waters said it was shorting the stock, accusing it of financial irregularities.