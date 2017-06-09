Edition:
India

Man Wah Holdings Ltd (1999.HK)

1999.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
HK$8.57
Open
HK$8.67
Day's High
HK$8.67
Day's Low
HK$8.33
Volume
7,086,020
Avg. Vol
8,106,283
52-wk High
HK$8.67
52-wk Low
HK$4.59

Chart for

About

Man Wah Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the production and sale of sofa products. The Company operates its business through three segments. The North America Market segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of sofas and related products for customers located in the United States of... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,046.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,811.68
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 38.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.12 10.90
ROE: -- 6.69 14.09

Latest News about 1999.HK

HK's Man Wah rejects Muddy Waters' allegations of irregularities as false

HONG KONG, June 9 Hong Kong-listed furniture maker Man Wah Holdings Ltd rejected on Friday short-seller Muddy Waters' accusations about financial irregularities at the firm, calling them groundless and false.

09 Jun 2017

Hong Kong draws short straw at hedge-fund jamboree

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The hedge-fund industry has a miserable message for Hong Kong. The latest annual Sohn Hong Kong fundraiser heard a wide range of investment pitches, but when it came to the host city, two of the three were short-selling takedowns. And many local shares sold off beforehand on fears they could be targets. That is hardly a vote of confidence in efforts to clean up the market.

08 Jun 2017

Shares of HK-listed Man Wah slide 15 pct after Muddy Waters presentation

HONG KONG, June 7 The Hong Kong-listed shares of Man Wah Holdings slid more than 15 percent on Wednesday after research firm Muddy Waters said it was shorting the stock, accusing it of financial irregularities.

07 Jun 2017
» More 1999.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.